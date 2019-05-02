Ranked No. 1 in the state, Williamsville East softball has wealth of talent and experience

In 27 years coaching three seasons at Williamsville East, Chris Durr says he has never seen a collection of talent quite like this.

It's not just the Flames' coach who has noticed.

Following a 6-0 no-hitter on the road against defending state Class AA champion Victor on April 17, the Flames were ranked No. 1 in Class A in the first New York State Sportswriters Association poll of the season and remained there in this week's rankings. It’s the first time East has earned a top ranking in the state in softball.

“We deserve it,” senior shortstop Christy Mack said. “We are having a great season so far. Hopefully we can keep it up and remain No. 1.”

Four members of the Flames’ unbeaten softball team have committed to Division I colleges: Mack (Hartford), senior pitcher Cara Leone (University at Buffalo), senior infielder Rachel Steffan (Fordham) and sophomore pitcher Summer Clark (Missouri).

Additionally, sophomore infielder/catcher Abbie Stellrecht, a third-year varsity starter, and eighth-grade catcher Ella Wesolowski are each players whom college coaches “will love to recruit and have on their team,” Durr said. Seniors Maddy Miske and Grace Pogorzala are in their fourth years on varsity. Miske will play basketball for Fredonia.

“It’s an incredible group of girls,” said Mack, a varsity starter since seventh grade whose older brother Charles was drafted by the Minnesota Twins last summer. “We’re having a phenomenal season. There is a lot of competition in practice. I’m so grateful to be playing with them in my final year here.”

Having outscored opponents 89-17 during a 7-0 start, the Flames are also getting contributions from their less-heralded players. East’s team batting average through seven games is .427 and nine players are batting better than .400.

“Every batter in our lineup is a tough out,” Durr said. “It’s not just our top four or five. We get hits from our bottom three. And softball is a game where you need to be able to string hits together like that.”

East has needed only two pitchers to overwhelm opponents. Clark and Leone have a combined earned run average of 1.41 with 44 strikeouts in 45 innings.

“Our pitching is insane,” Steffan said. “They force people to hit ground balls and really hold our defense together.”

Durr lauded the Amherst Lightning and Lou Gehrig youth programs for sparking the Flames’ success, along with the fact that 10 of the 14 players compete year-round for travel teams.

“We are reaping the benefits of the time and energy other coaches have put in before we get them,” Durr said.

The Flames are one of three Western New York teams ranked No. 1 in the state. Clarence holds the top spot in Class AA, while in Class C, St. Mary’s is ranked first and Chautauqua Lake is second.

“It’s great for our area,” Durr said. “People around the state know that Section VI has great softball. Clarence, Eden, Orchard Park have won state titles. Depew was there with us at the state Final Four two years ago.”

Early season rankings are often influenced by past accomplishments, Durr said.

Most of the veterans on this year’s team helped Williamsville East reach the state championship game in 2017, when they lost 1-0 against a more experienced Maine-Endwell team that had won the previous year’s state title. It was the first time the Flames advanced past Far West Regionals.

Mack was a first-team all-state selection as a sophomore and Steffan made the second team. Both were first-team All-Western New York picks. Durr was named the state’s coach of the year in Class A.

“The girls got that taste in their mouths and came back with a lot of intensity and fire,” Durr said. “We were riding that high from the previous year.”

Last season, East went 18-4 and won the Section VI Class A-2 title before losing to Iroquois in the crossover championship. Steffan was a repeat All-WNY selection and made second-team all-state. Clark received All-WNY honorable mention and third-team all-state accolades.

“We have unfinished business that we have to deal with now,” Leone said. “Going to states as sophomores was an amazing experience and it would be even more amazing to go again as seniors.”

Steffan said team chemistry has helped to fuel the Flames’ hot start.

“We have a lot of fun off the field and I think that carries over into our games,” Steffan said.

“We know when to have fun,” Mack added, “and we know when to be serious.”

While the Flames are proud of their No. 1 ranking and confident they can contend for a state title, Durr has kept their focus on the task at hand.

“It’s great for our school and great for the kids,” Durr said. “But we aren’t talking about states yet. The No. 1 ranking doesn’t get us there. We still have some tough games in our league.

“Now that we’ve got that ranking it’s easy for teams to get excited to play you. But we talk to the girls about not feeling pressure to play like the No. 1 team in the state every day. We just have to be better than the team we are playing that day.”