High School Extra: Murphy's Law works for St. Joe's

Sam Murphy has been on a tear for St. Joe’s baseball.

The Marauders are 9-7 on the season and defeated Canisius 11-8 on Thursday.

Murphy led the way going 2-for-3 with four runs batted in, including a three-run home run.

Pitchers on each side struggled and Canisius got on the board early. St. Joe’s was down 5-1 after two innings. Murphy would bring the Marauders back.

His three-run home run in the third was just the beginning of an explosive offensive day for St. Joe’s.

The Marauders followed up Murphy’s home run by pushing across seven runs in the fourth inning.

Vince Capolupo stepped up to the plate twice in the fourth and came through each time with runners on.

Capolupo began the inning with a single to drive in one and then hit a bases-clearing double.

Capolupo finished the afternoon 2-4 with a double and four RBI.

Every RBI by Murphy and Capolupo was needed as Canisius came back with an additional three runs in the sixth.

Canisius’ Tyler Coy hit a two-run home run and a double to drive in four of their runs.

Murphy, a junior, has five home runs and 28 RBI across 14 games this season. It was his second game in a row with a home run and third in his last five.

Will East blanks Hamburg

Williamsville East and Hamburg softball competed in a battle to be the last unbeaten team in ECIC II.

The Flames, last year’s ECIC II co-champion and Section VI Class A-1 champions, came out on top, 5-1.

Sophomore Summer Clark started on the mound for Williamsville and retired the first three Bulldogs she faced.

Beth Eberhardt took the mound for Hamburg and managed to keep a team that hasn’t scored under seven all season at bay.

Eberhardt got a pop out and two strikeouts to retire the side in the first.

The Flames would score the first run on an overthrow error and go up 1-0 after two.

Williamsville added two more after a pair of Hamburg errors in the third and its final two after some fielding miscues and a passed ball to go up 5-0 into the sixth.

Eberhardt finished with 10 strikeouts while giving up three hits and two walks.

The Flames stayed perfect at 8-0.

Letter of intent signings

Lancaster’s Andrew Reimer and Brandon Wingard both made the commitment to continue their athletic careers.

Reimer will play lacrosse at Ohio Northern University and Wingard has agreed to play football at Alfred University.

From Buffalo Seminary, Anya Casey will continue her rowing career at Fordham University.