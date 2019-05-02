GREEN, Mary Jane (Kipfer)

GREEN - Mary Jane (nee Kipfer)

Of Marilla, NY, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Green, Jr.; dear mother of Stephen (Darlene), Robert (Diane), Marilyn (Howard) Lamb, Joseph III and Mark (Jane) Green; loving grandmother of Scott (Colette), Bryan (Amy), Amanda (Billy), Michael, Samantha, Nicholas and the late Shannon and Aaron; great-grandmother of Jessica, Corey, Anthony, Savannah, Connor, Logan, Harper, Brantley, Chloe, Carley and Melina; sister of the late Leander (Beverly) Kipfer. Funeral Services will be held at the Folsomdale Baptist Church, 1366 Folsomdale Rd., Cowlesville, NY, Saturday, May 4th at 10 AM. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Friday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Folsomdale Baptist Church, Cowlesville, NY. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com