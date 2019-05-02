Gowanda's Scanlan sets state girls lacrosse mark with 16 goals in win over Springville

Miya Scanlan set a state record for goals in a single game as Section VI Class D contender Gowanda routed Springville, 29-2, on Thursday.

Scanlan, a sophomore, scored 16 goals to break the state mark of 15 set in 2002 by Shari Maslin of Clarkstown North. Prior to Thursday, Scanlan’s career high for goals in a game was 11. She scored 10 in a recent game against Lewiston-Porter.

“It feels pretty great,” said Scanlan, who now has 46 goals in eight games. “Everybody on the team was scoring. I was just getting myself open.”

Scanlan is the younger sister of current Louisville sophomore lacrosse player and former Lake Shore star Shayla Scanlan. Her cousin Chase Scanlan ranks third on the Loyola (Md.) men’s lacrosse team in goals with 38. She is also the cousin of current Mount St. Mary star lacrosse player Lois Garlow.

“She’s been a really good player all of her life,” said third-year coach Charles Scanlan, who is also her father. “It’s our third year as a varsity program. She’s blessed to work with a lot of talent that shares the ball.”