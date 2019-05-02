GATES, Mary E.

GATES - Mary E. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family April 26, 2019. Born October 5, 1944, daughter of the late Michael and Georgina Jancetic; mother of Deborah (Walter) Pisarski, Matthew (Beth) Gates, Brenda (Kevin) LePage and Michelle Nottingham; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary spent most of her years a single mother of four, traveling all over on her bicycle. Mary was well known for a heart of gold and forming solid bonds with all those she touched in her life. She was a lovable, wise, stubborn women. Visitation Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., N. Tonawanda. Services Friday evening at 8 PM. Graveside Services Saturday, 9:30 AM at the Funeral Home proceeding to White Chapel Memorial Park. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com