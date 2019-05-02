Their experiences varied widely. Meet Western New Yorku2019s Holocaust-era survivors u2013 Henry Bawnik, Rosa Ber, Eva Blum, Julius Diamond, Gerhard Falk, Ursula Falk, Rita Willinger Fersztman, Eugene Finton, Bertha Frank, Larry Gottlieb, Britta Hausmann, Ernest Hausmann, Renee Joffe, Ruth Lansing, K. Nicholas Leibovic, Vera Coppard-Leibovic, Beth Lewin, Martin Lewin, Stephan H. Lewy, Sol Messinger, Bernard Redlich, Louis Rogers, Gregory Shershnevsky, Mark Solarz, Herman Stone, Wolf Tombak, Karla Wiseman, Henry Zeve u2013 Henry Bawnik survived four concentration camps, including Auschwitz. This tattoo is still a visible reminder.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Share this article