The new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Children design their own cars which are then scanned and added to the interactive highway projected on the wall at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A life-sized pin wall is fun for both kids and adults.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Brady Savino, 6, and his cousin Rowen Whitehead, 7, try out an exhibit where kids can make electricity by pedaling a variety of bikes and hand bikes.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jackson Davidson, 5, of Kenmore plays in the Moving Water exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Henry Wells, 4, and his brother Marek Wells, 7, put on a puppet show.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Daisy Mackrehl, 17-months-old, plays with a canal boat at the Moving Water exhibit, which was designed by her mother, Louise Mackie, a designer at Gyroscope.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
An interactive dairy cow in the Farm To Fork exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Youngsters play in the Moving Water exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Moving Water exhibit at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Nicholas Schaffer, 6 1/2, interacts with cars moving on a projected highway. Children can color the cars then scan them to add them to the exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A scanner scans an automobile design colored by a museum guest, which will then be added to an interactive highway.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Brady Savino, 6, constructs a game out of cardboard, pipe cleaners and other objects with the help of STEM educator Dan Walsh in the Tinkering Tank.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Rowen Whitehead, 7, plays in the Oishei Children's Hospital exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Kids can do plumbing and electrical work inside the Building Buffalo exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Building Buffalo exhibit at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Building Buffalo exhibit at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Visitors can tend to the chickens and harvest eggs in the Farm To Fork exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Kids can pick pretend vegetables from a greenhouse in the Farm To Fork exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A farmers market stand in the Farm To Fork exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A teddy bear gets an MRI in the Oishei Children's Hospital exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Playing Together exhibit is still under construction at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Playing Together exhibit is still under construction.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Playing Together exhibit is still under construction.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Tools and safety equipment is ready for action in the Tinkering Tank exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Building Buffalo exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
An interactive canal boat in the Moving Water exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A play model of downtown Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Materials are ready for play in the Tinkering Tank exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Materials are ready for play in the Building Buffalo exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Brady Savino, 6, tries out an exhibit where kids can make electricity by pedaling a variety of bikes and hand bikes.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Low Bridge Cafe on the first floor at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Guests to the dedication mingle amid the exhibits on the second floor prior to the dedication.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A waterfall pouring into a water wheel is the center of the Moving Water exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Moving Water exhibit at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
An NFTA bus facade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A home exhibit at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown chats with County Executive Mark Poloncarz during the dedication of the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Explore & More CEO Michelle Ubanczyk speaks during the dedication.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mary Wilson speaks during the dedication of the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the dedication of the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the dedication of the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
CEO Michelle Urbanczyk looks on during the dedication.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center-left, Mary Wilson, center-right, and and other state and local dignitaries cut the ribbon during the dedication of the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Children from King Center Charter School play with the "Moving Water" exhibit at the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Barb O'Brien/Buffalo News
Assistant Manager Kristin Ginter prepares for the opening of The BFLO Store at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The BFLO Store at the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The entrance to the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Signage on the new Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside.
