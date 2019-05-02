Subscribe Today
Almandi Restaurant: Restaurant review
This is the hummus from Almandi Restaurant.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Owner Mohammed Abdullah, right, and his cousin Anis Saleh present a few dishes. Dishes from left are kibda, hummus and baked fish.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The kibda is a lamb liver dish with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the whole chicken cooked over coals and served on a bed of rice.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the tunafish with green peas.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Almandi Restaurant serves Halal food at 797 Broadway.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The chicken gallaba is a healthy dish which is a cross between a stew and a stir-fry.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Owner Mohammed Abdullah pulls the Yemeni bread out of the tandoori oven.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Yemeni bread bakes in the tandoori oven.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The fassolia with eggs is made with kidney beans and vegetables.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the beef gallaba with hummus.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Almandi Restaurant serves Halal food at 797 Broadway.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the baked pompano fish.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is lamb soup.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Almandi Restaurant serves Halal food at 797 Broadway.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the combo platter which gives a sampling of chicken, lamb, vegetables, rice and salad.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the broiled pompano fish.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Almandi Restaurant serves Halal food at 797 Broadway.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Ballyhoo Links & Drinks: Bar feature
Slow Roll Buffalo season kicks off
I-81 in Syracuse slated for removal
A time to plant: the spring push at Zittel & Sons Inc.
Smiles at 2019 Artpark Gala at Aloft Hotel
Smiles at Cinco de Marcy Sangria Fest at the Terrace
Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery: Cheap Eats review
Picture This: Artpark Gala
Thursday, May 2, 2019
Almandi Restaurant serves Halal food at 797 Broadway.
Flavors from a world away, around the corner at Almandi
