The Jickster pie comes out of the wood-fired oven.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sonny Red's is at 1841 Abbott Road in Lackawanna.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Co-owner Justin Barends makes a pie.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Co-owner Justin Barends makes a Neapolitan-style wood fired pizza. He's making the Jickster Pie. With each pie sold, 97 cents is donated to Rock Out Hunger which is the charity DJ Jickster supports to raise money.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Co-owner Justin Barends pulls a pie out of the oven.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Co-owner Justin Barends pulls a Jickster pie out of the oven.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Jickster pie has meatball, pepperoni, capicola, Parmesan and fresh mozzarella. With each pie sold, 97 cents is donated to Rock Out Hunger which is the charity DJ Jickster supports.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The wood-fired oven.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The flaming wood-fired oven.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is a double order of wings. On the left is Joe's chicken wings with the house hot sauce and on the right is General Tso's wings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Making Neapolitan-style wood fired pizza. Winter truffle ricotta is being put in the Norcina pie.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Norcina pie comes out of the oven.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
They make Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza. This is the Norcina with porcini mushrooms, sausage and winter truffle ricotta.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The stuffed banana peppers are filled with sausage and baked in mozzarella and bread crumbs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The carne asada tots come with mojo pot roast, citrus cilantro, jalapeno, onion and queso fresco.
