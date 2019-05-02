From Burger King and Zebb's to Sonwil and Elderwood: $28.5 million in real estate deals

Nearly $30 million worth of commercial real estate transactions closed within the last two months in Erie County, ranging from restaurants and oil-change shops, to medical office and manufacturing buildings, to apartments, nursing homes and even vacant land for future housing.

The $28.5 million in deals stretched from Buffalo, Kenmore, Tonawanda and Amherst in the north, to Lancaster, Depew and Cheektowaga to the east, and as far south as West Seneca, Orchard Park and even Evans.