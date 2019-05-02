Editorial: Give (most of) them the raises

It may seem overly generous for the City of Buffalo to grant Mayor Byron W. Brown a 51 percent raise, but it makes sense when you examine the big picture.

Buffalo’s Citizens Salary Review Commission made its recommendations this week for pay increases for several city officials. In most cases, the raises are overdue for positions that involve handling the city’s business at the top levels. We urge the Common Council to approve the increases, with the suggestion they be phased in over the next year or two. But the raises, with one exception, make sense.

Council members, themselves, would see their pay bumped up by 44 percent; the comptroller would get a 35 percent raise, and the stipend for School Board members would go up 100 percent, to $10,000 from $5,000.

The office of mayor has not seen a raise since 1998, the year when Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was born and the House of Representatives started impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton. Brown would not become mayor until eight years later.

The pay increases are for the offices, not referendums on the individuals. When it comes time to elect the next office holders, government salaries need to be competitive with the private sector in order to attract top talent. Men and women who have been successful in business or commerce often have some of what it takes to manage in the public sector – if they don’t have to take a dramatic pay cut to try public service, it should bring more high-potential people into the government pipeline.

The salary commission studied comparable cities – including Rochester, Syracuse, Cleveland and Pittsburgh – and what they pay their officials. The chief executive of Buffalo, New York’s second-largest city, should not be making less money than his communications director, the deputy mayor and the parking commissioner, which is now the case. Brown’s pay would rise from $105,000 to $158,500, starting Jan. 1. Spreading that $53,500 increase over 22 years, it’s a raise of $2,431 per year, which amounts to a modest cost-of-living adjustment.

The comptroller’s office is less visible but valuable. Mark J.F. Schroeder, who occupied the office before leaving to become state commissioner of motor vehicles, was effective at raising concerns over budgets presented by the Brown administration. Schroeder could be a thorn in the mayor’s side – he ran for mayor himself in 2017 – but his budgetary notes were valuable to the Common Council when it came time to pass the budgets.

The job is worth the $119,500 it will now command.

Former Erie County legislator Barbara Miller-Williams, now interim comptroller, is all but assured of being elected to the post in November.

Common Council members will see their pay rise to $75,000 from $52,000, which is not out of line considering the demands of sitting on the council.

Our chief reservation is whether School Board members deserve to double their $5,000 stipends. First, being on the School Board is not a full-time job; board members make their living elsewhere. This is public service. And the method for electing them is notorious: a vote in May that is chronically marked by low turnout and dominated by the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s political machine.

Like other elected offices, School Board members have to show their effectiveness to justify a raise. The slow gains in academic progress that Buffalo students are making don’t make a strong case.

The city is counting on getting the money it is owed from Indian-owned casinos to help pay for the raises. The Seneca Nation of Indians, though it lost a binding arbitration decision on its contesting of the payments, has yet to pay up.

The Common Council will need more than vague assurances that the casino money is “in the mail.” When it gets them, it has ample reason to approve most of these pay raises.