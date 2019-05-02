DWYER, Dennis R.

DWYER - Dennis R. April 22, 2019 of West Seneca, NY; beloved husband of Doris V. (nee Ralph); dear father of Kevin A. Dwyer (Lisa Hubbard), Deborah Fell (David Talarico) and Patricia M. Lasher (Gui Alvarez); step-father of Jody (Thomas) Stasierowski, Jay Schurr (Becky Barry) and Scott (Kim) Schurr; also survived by two sisters, two brothers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205. Family will be present at the funeral home from 12:00-2:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com