Day care owner wants license back after toddler wanders toward busy road

A deliveryman noticed a 2-year-old boy walking alone toward a busy Cheektowaga thoroughfare, grabbed the toddler and, with help from a neighbor, called police.

Officers determined the child had wandered from Ellen’s Daycare, located two-tenths of a mile away on Baywood Drive. They returned the unharmed toddler.

On Wednesday, five weeks after the incident, day care owner Ellen Stott appeared before a state administrative law judge to request her suspended group family day care license be reinstated.

The toddler is a nephew of Stott and she continues to watch him, a sign that the parents of the child trust her and understand it was an unfortunate incident, her husband, Jeremy, told The Buffalo News before the hearing.

“We do more than the state requires because we are concerned for the safety of children," he said. "My wife has been a day care director for 10 years and has a clean record.”

Administrative Law Judge Mary Walsh did not issue a decision on Stott's license Wednesday.

Officials for the Office of Children and Family Services ordered a Buffalo News reporter to leave the Wednesday morning hearing in downtown Buffalo.

“There’s confidentiality, because there will be exhibits and evidence that contain a lot of information about minors,” said Mariely L. Downey, the supervising administrative law judge for the Office of Children and Family Services' Buffalo regional office.

A state policy manual for administrative law judges and hearing officers says the public and the media have a presumptive right to attend hearings before administrative law judges unless there is a compelling reason for closure.

The manual cites a ruling by the state Court of Appeals, which found an administrative law judge improperly barred the media from an unemployment compensation hearing, saying that hearings should not be closed to the public "unless there is demonstrated a compelling reason for closure."

Meanwhile, a sign on the front door to Ellen's Daycare says, "Due to pending hearing, Ellen's Daycare is suspended. The daycare is closed ... and will be closed until further notice."

Ellen and Jeremy Stott spoke briefly to The News on Tuesday about the day the child wandered away.

“There were 12 children, which I’m licensed for, and there were four workers including myself when it happened, plus my husband who works at home and is a certified care provider,” Stott said in explaining that her staffing levels exceeded state mandated ratios of workers to children.

State law requires two caregivers when more than six children under school age are in a group family day care.

In a police report on the April 2 incident, Ellen Stott told an officer that her nephew had left the day care while she was “busy with other children.”

Dennis Janicki, who lives on nearby Wedgewood Drive, said a deliveryman appeared at his front door seeking assistance.

“He had this little kid in his arms. He said the child was walking toward Losson Road and he asked me if I knew who the little boy was. I said I had no idea,” Janicki said. “We called the police, and it turned out he was from around the block at a day care.”

Losson Road is about 350 yards from the day care at 149 Baywood.

“It could have been a tragic situation with the traffic on Losson Road, but thank God it was averted,” Janicki said.

He says Ellen Stott expressed her gratitude to him for his role in returning the child.

“What can you say? It’s just a bad situation. They lost a kid,” Janicki said, adding that he hopes the state will give Stott a second chance. “I've seen them out walking in the past and the adults do seem to be attentive. This shouldn’t have happened, but it did.”

The police notified Erie County Child Protective Services, which has been visiting the Stott residence since the incident, according to Ellen Stott.

Her husband said his wife is still watching the nephew but is operating as a legally exempt child care provider. The state does not require licenses for facilities that care for a couple children being watched by relatives or friends.

State day care inspectors suspended Stott’s license for the group family day care April 3. They cited her for failing to have competent supervision, failure to notify appropriate authorities of the incident and lack of daily attendance records.

Prior to that, there had been 10 state inspections at the day care. In two of those reviews, medical paperwork regarding children was cited as inadequate, but subsequently corrected. The state first issued a license for the facility in November 2016. Jeremy Stott said his wife previously worked at a school-based day care.

The state’s decision to deny The News access to Wednesday’s hearing was improper, according to Robert Freeman, executive director of the New York State Committee on Open Government.

“We’re talking about day care, and certainly there is a public interest in knowing that a day care provider is competent,” Freeman said. "It’s a significant issue when it comes to a licensee, and the public has the right to know if the licensee has the ability to carry out the responsibilities."

Of the state's reasoning for closing the hearing, he said that could have been addressed by not stating the children’s names.

“The names of children would likely have not been material to the proceeding,” Freeman said. “They don’t have to mention the names.”

Freeman says there is a court ruling that determined state administrative law hearings are open to the public and can only be closed for compelling reasons such as “family disintegration, alcoholism or other issues that involve intimate details of peoples’ lives.”

Downey, the regional supervising administrative law judge, said that Edward Watkins, a supervisory attorney with the Office of Children and Family Services in Albany, and Walsh, the administrative law judge presiding over the hearing, agreed that the hearing should be closed to the public. In addition, attorney David E. Gutowski, who represents Ellen Stott, said he too wanted the hearing closed because of confidentiality.

Watkins declined to comment through an OCFS spokeswoman.