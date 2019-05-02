CURRY, Bishop Henrietta (Bell)

Entered into eternal rest April 26, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 AM at First Calvary Baptist Church, 467 William St., where funeral services will be conducted at 11 AM. Entombment, All Souls Mausoleum, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards funeral home, inc.