CEO: Cuts will enable Lockport hospital to break even after losing $8 million in 2018

A package of job and service cuts will enable Eastern Niagara Hospital to break even this year after losing $8 million on its 2018 operations, CEO Anne E. McCaffrey said.

"With these service line closures and the state operational money, we expect to break even," McCaffrey said in an interview. On Wednesday, the Lockport hospital announced it will close its maternity unit June 30 and drop urgent care, dialysis and X-ray services at its Newfane location, cutting 41 jobs.

McCaffrey, who joined the hospital in August after resigning as mayor of Lockport, said Eastern Niagara made ends meet in 2018 through state aid and by selling its nursing home, the former Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Facility.

She said Eastern Niagara also is seeking a state grant to pay off $8 million in debt, including a 5-year-old bank loan, some pension expenses and the costs of its outpatient surgery center and new mammography equipment, all moves made under the hospital's previous administration.