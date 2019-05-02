Catholic Charities raises $7 million so far in 2019 appeal

Catholic Charities has raised $7.2 million so far in its 2019 appeal despite an ongoing sexual abuse scandal that has angered Buffalo Diocese Catholics.

The $7,238,244 raised toward the $11 million goal puts the fundraising efforts slightly behind past campaigns, Catholic Charities 2019 appeal co-chair John Daly said.

The human services arm of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo launched its annual appeal in January to support 70 programs that benefit more than 150,000 people in Western New York. The Catholic Charities' goal is at the same level as the past three years. The nonprofit's 2019 fundraising drive ends on June 30.

Daly said that the current total raised was about 65 percent of the goal. He said they had hoped to be near 70 percent, but “we are really encouraged by the results so far.”

Last year at this time, Catholic Charities had raised $8.9 million, over 80 percent of that same $11 million goal. It did end up meeting its goal with four days to spare.

Bishop Richard J. Malone has said none of the money raised through the Catholic Charities appeal will be used to pay settlements to victims of clergy sexual abuse.

The diocese has offered more than $8 million in recent months to people sexually abused as children by priests, according to victims and lawyers who represent them. Diocese officials have declined to disclose the total amount offered in settlements, but said other sources of revenue, including the $1.5 million sale in March of the bishop's mansion on Oakland Place, will be used to pay the settlements.

Beginning in mid-August, the diocese is also expected to face a wave of new lawsuits when the recently passed Child Victims Act creates a one-year window for people to file claims about abuse that occurred beyond the normal statute of limitations.

Malone, whose handling of the clergy sexual abuse scandal has prompted calls for his resignation, did not attend Thursday's news conference.

Malone “sends his greetings and offers his gratitude but he wants the focus to be squarely on today’s appeal,” Catholic Charities President Dennis Walczyk said.