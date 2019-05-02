Share this article

Buffalo Police Department looking for teens to join Explorer Program

The Buffalo Police Department is holding an open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday for young people between 14 and 20 interested in joining the department's Explorer Program.

Law Enforcement Explorer Program Post 638 is for "motivated high school students and graduates" interested in learning about a career in law enforcement in addition to leadership, character building and fitness.

The open house will be held in the lobby of Buffalo Police headquarters at 68 Court St.

For more information, email jbence@bpdny.org.

