Bills’ draft pick Devin Singletary on knack for scoring TDs: ‘You might have to ask God on that one’

Sixty-six rushing touchdowns in a 38-game collegiate career.

How, Devin Singletary was asked, did he manage that?

“Just growing up in South Florida (Deerfield Beach), playing little league football, it’s big down there,” the former Florida Atlantic star told reporters during a conference call shortly after the Buffalo Bills made him a third-round draft pick last Friday night. “I just feel like, I don't know, there's something about South Floridians. And I've got God-given talent, so that’s tough.

“You might have to ask God on that one.”

The Bills were satisfied with their earthly consultation of Singletary’s game video to conclude he could perform at the same level in the NFL.

Their conviction was strong enough that they invested the 74th overall choice in him while eschewing the need to address wide receiver, a position widely considered a greater priority.

“We followed the board and he was sticking out,” General Manager Brandon Beane said of Singletary.

So, too, in Beane’s view, was the fact the running back depth chart “has some age” in soon-to-be-36-year-old free-agent signee Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy, who turns 31 in July.

Singletary, 21, fondly remembers following Gore and McCoy while growing up.

“Oh my God, yes!” he said. “It’s going to be great to finally meet them in person and just to be able to learn from them. And being able to compete with them every day, I know it's going to be fun.”

Each of the Bills’ eight new draft picks expressed enthusiasm over being selected by the team. Singletary’s euphoria was at a level all its own.

“Oh, beyond, beyond, beyond happy. I’m just excited,” he said. “I’m ready to get to work. I’m ready to get to Buffalo right now. ... I was glad to see that 716 come across my phone.”

Draft analysts said Singletary’s elusive running style and ability to catch passes (he had 51 receptions for 397 yards and a touchdown in college) reminded them of McCoy. Singletary will tell you that’s hardly a coincidence.

“I definitely grew up watching Shady McCoy,” he said. “So I definitely took things out of his game to put in my game.”

At 5-foot-7 and 203 pounds, Singletary, who gained 4,299 yards on 714 attempts at Florida Atlantic, has been seen by some as a bit small to excel in the NFL. History shows there are exceptions at all positions, including running back.

Singletary thinks he’ll be among them.

“I believe my size doesn’t matter because there’s multiple guys in the past who showed that size doesn't matter in the league,” he said. “And I feel I'm going to be able to do the same thing. I'm going to be able to play in the league, and my size definitely won’t play a factor.”

Beane acknowledged that if Singletary were more of a home-run-hitting type of runner, looming as a constant threat to go the distance on every carry, he would have been selected higher.

Still, the GM sounds plenty pleased with what he thinks the running back has to offer.

“He didn’t get tackled a lot,” Beane said. “Out of all the guys I watched, I still have a note on this little Surface where I write that, ‘This is the funnest guy I’ve watched all year.’ Even the guys I watched after him, I didn’t feel like I needed to erase it.

“The guy’s got some amazing vision, rare vision, lateral quickness, and his instincts, if this is 10 (singling upward), they’re up here (singling higher). And they’re very rare. Rare instincts, rare vision for the position. He’s a smaller guy. I wouldn’t call him a home run hitter, but he can make guys miss in a phone booth.”

By adding Singletary — along with Gore, T.J. Yeldon and Senorise Perry in free agency — the Bills have seven players in their offensive backfield, including fullback Patrick DiMarco.

What sort of fit does the rookie see for himself?

“You know, I just want to come in … whatever way I can help the team out, if that's on special teams or being in the backfield as a role player, whatever that may be, I'm ready to be that,” Singletary said. “Whatever they need me to do, I'm ready to do it.”