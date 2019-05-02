BLENDOWSKI, Donna M. (Lieppert)

BLENDOWSKI - Donna M. (nee Lieppert)

April 29, 2019, age 79. Beloved wife of the late Bernard E. Blendowski; dear mother of Karen (late James) Hymers, Debora (Richard) Binner, Cheryl (Gary) Geartz and James Blendowski; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Linda (George) Rogowski, Dennis (Lisa) Lieppert and Kathy (Gary) Dech; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 AM at the University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's memory to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com