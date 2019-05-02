Black Rock Historical Society to host fundraiser at Sportsmen's

Black Rock Historical Society's "Music of the Ages" fundraiser will be presented at 2 p.m. May 5 in the Sportsmen's Tavern (326 Amherst St.).

Hosted by Buffalo music historian and Buffalo Music Hall of Fame founder Rick Falkowski, the afternoon will see the dial turned back on the city's rich musical history to tell the stories of early rock musicians, radio stations and venues that helped to shape the scene during the 1950s and 1960s.

Musical entertainment will be provided by throwback acts the Heenan Brothers (playing music of the Erie Canal), the Joe Giambra Jazz Quartet (1940s and '50s) and Big Wheelie (1950s and '60s).

Tickets are $20 and are available through eventbrite.com and at the door. Entry fee includes one drink ticket for the bar.