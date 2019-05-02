Another Voice: Society must not deny prisoners their humanity

By Karima Amin

Not everyone agrees, but prisoners are people too. They are our family, our neighbors, our friends.

In February 1994, WBLK-FM invited me to share stories on the air, as a Black History Month feature. I had been a Buffalo Public Schools teacher for 24 wonderful years. I always shared stories in my classroom and I had also done so in more than a few public venues.

With this radio opportunity, I started getting fan mail from people behind bars. These men, women and teens wrote to me, thanking me for the stories that made them think about their lives.

Later that year, a group of men invited me to Attica Correctional Facility to celebrate Kwanzaa with them. I went into the prison with all of the cultural artifacts needed to celebrate Kwanzaa.

Approximately 200 men had voluntarily assembled in the gym. I saw no familiar faces until I noticed three of my former students in the audience. I was shocked!

These had been my children and I was not even allowed to speak to them, or hug them. Getting over my initial shock, I talked about Kwanzaa’s creator, Dr. Maulana Karenga, and I shared some history about Kwanzaa’s impact, in African-American communities throughout the country.

These men responded with the kind of genuine respect that let me know that they appreciated my recognition of them as human beings. That was the first of several visits to more prisons around the state, and to my 2005 founding of Prisoners Are People Too with my life partner, BaBa Eng, a man formerly imprisoned for more than three decades.

Our organization recognizes prisoners as human beings. Our motto says, “To deny their humanity is to deny our own.”

Prisoners and the formerly imprisoned have human rights and civil rights that are too often denied by our conditioned thinking and by a criminal injustice system that ignores their humanity. Even people on the outside with imprisoned loved ones are ostracized, marginalized and stigmatized.

My father, who passed on at age 92, often came to our open monthly meetings. He sometimes misspoke, saying, “People are prisoners too.” But he was right. People are imprisoned by money, drugs, their jobs, bad company, bad ideas – and the false belief that prisoners are “the other.” They are not. They are us.

The public is invited to attend our regional conference, hosted by Prisoners are People Too, the Alliance of Families for Justice and the Community Health Center of Buffalo, Friday and Saturday. We will discuss the impact of mass imprisonment on families and communities. Please visit our website, www.prp2.org.

Karima Amin is founder and director of Prisoners Are People Too.