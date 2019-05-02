Amherst man who pleaded guilty to drugs, weapons possession sentenced

An Amherst man who pleaded guilty to drugs and weapons possession charges has been sentenced in State Supreme Court to a five-year prison sentence, followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on May 7, 2018, narcotics officers from the Erie County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at two storage units in Amherst that belonged to 38-year-old Adriane Harris.

Officers seized more than eight ounces of cocaine, a loaded pistol, an Audi, a Porsche and tens of thousands of dollars in cash, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Harris was apprehended while pulling into the driveway of his Skinnersville Road residence. A search of the BMW he was driving turned up cocaine, cash and another loaded pistol, prosecutors said. A second Porsche was seized.

In February, Harris pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.