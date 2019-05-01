WYLIE, Patrick M.

WYLIE - Patrick M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 30, 2019. Loving son of the late Allen and Helen Wylie; dear brother of Kathleen (James) Rackl, Linda (James) Rumsey, Barbara Kurin, Allen R., Michael M., and Richard D. Wylie, and the late Donna Lemanski. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. (near Harlem Rd.), Snyder, on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be made to Suzanne's Comfort Care Home, 167 N. Main St., Perry, NY 14530. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com