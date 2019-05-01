WOLSZCZAK, Renata (Sosnowska)

April 29, 2019, at age 86, passed away peacefully Monday in Syracuse, NY. Mrs. Wolszczak is survived by her husband of 63 years Mieczyslaw "Michael" Wolszczak and four children: Elizabeth (Ray) Appleby, Thomas (Tammy Moore) Wolszczak, Robert (Gina) Wolszczak and Peter (Kelley Cline) Wolszczak; six grandchildren: Michael, Stephanie, Megan, Robert, Samantha and Christian; and great-grandson PJ. Funeral Services will be held 9 AM Friday at St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend, Buffalo. Calling hours will be conducted 4-7 PM Thursday at Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY. Contributions in honor of Renata may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research/Bright Focus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. The local arrangements are in care of the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.