With Lake Ontario rising, Cuomo blasts IJC for 'not doing a good enough job'

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said this morning that state officials will meet Thursday with the international agency that regulates outflows from Lake Ontario as local officials and property owners in Niagara County brace for high water levels that threaten to flood the lakeshore.

"I believe New York State has been disrespected in that process, " Cuomo said of the International Joint Commission during his visit today to Olcott.

"They're not doing a good enough job," Cuomo said of the commission. "The concept of the IJC is no one gets flooded."

President Trump named Jane Corwin of Clarence to head the IJC last year, while also naming Robert C. Sisson and Lance V. Yohe to seats on the IJC. The Senate has yet to confirm those nominations. Rep. Chris Collins issued a news release Wednesday urging the Senate leadership to act on them.

"Hopefully we get more response now that there's a New Yorker on the IJC," Cuomo said in reference to Corwin.

Meanwhile, Sen. Charles E. Schumer announced Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers has followed his suggestion and activated an emergency operations center for Lake Ontario flood assistance.

During his visit, Cuomo talked to Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg and promised to supply state pumps to double the capacity of pumps being used to drain a retention pond on Jackson Street in Olcott.

"The lake is so high it's basically backfilling the drainage system," Cuomo said.

"We have a multipronged plan of action" for Olcott," Cuomo added, including more pumps and a temporary 3-foot rubber aquadam if private homeowners approve its use on their lands.

He also inspected a sewer receiver at Beach and Van Buren streets, in which the water was only a couple of inches below the iron grate because of backwash from the lake.

Horanburg said if waters continue to rise, the town will stuff 8-inch inflatable rubber plugs into storm sewer outflows at Olcott to keep lake waters out. That also means storm water can't go out through those pipes.

That's where the need for the pond comes in.

The town completed work on a berm around the pond this week to help hold the water. Jonathan F. Schultz, Niagara County emergency management director, said the ponds holds about 1.5 million gallons.

Cuomo promised to supply two more 6-inch pumps to pump the pond's contents 250 feet into the lake. One pump is already on hand.

The town also needs help with its Olcott sewer pump station, which Horanburg said is threatened by erosion from the high water.

"It seems like we just went through this in 2017," the governor said. "We spent literally $100 million rebuilding."

"A once-in-a-hundred-year event now happens four or five times a year," he said. "This is a new weather pattern we have to adjust to."

Horanburg called Cuomo's promised steps "a big help for the Town of Newfane."

Cuomo said a "breakwall would be the best long-term solution." The state allocated $500,000 for a study of the project last year.

Plans exist for a 600-foot-long wall to be located about 250 feet from the ends of the federal piers on either side of the mouth of Eighteen Mile Creek. Those piers protrude about 900 feet from shore. The project has been estimated to cost $6 million.

The breakwall would help with the waves "to protect this harbor and make it usable again," Horanburg said. "It gets too rough."

Besides Cuomo and his entourage, the state sent a sandbagging machine and a Department of Transportation trailer holding about 800 filled sandbags. They will be added to the town's inventory of about 10,000, Horanburg said.

On Monday, Cuomo ordered state agencies to send 216,000 unfilled sandbags, sandbagging machines, pumps, hose and other equipment to sites along the lakeshore. Also, prison inmates were selected to work filling sandbags, including in Niagara and Orleans counties.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, a subsidiary of the International Joint Commission, accelerated outflows from the lake through the dam at Massena on Sunday and Monday, from 1.45 million gallons per second to 1.6 million gallons per second.

The board faces a balancing act, because higher lake outflows can increase the level of the St. Lawrence River at Ottawa and Montreal, where flooding has occurred since Saturday and states of emergency are in force.