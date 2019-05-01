WHITMAN, Robert D.

WHITMAN - Robert D. Of Lancaster, NY, April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Dobson) Whitman; dearest father of Wendy E. Bishop; loving grandfather of Chelsie M. Whitman and Ashley M. Bishop; also survived and loved by many family and friends. Family will be present Saturday 2-4 PM at the Paul a. kolc blossom chapels, inc., 4680 Clinton st. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. Flowers gratefully declined.