WETZLER, Mark R.

WETZLER - Mark R. April 28, 2019, of Cheektowaga, beloved companion of Debbie Szetela; dear father of Mark A. (Kelly), Christopher and Nicholas Wetzler; cherished grandfather of Logan and Grace; brother of Chuck (Linda) and the late Robert (Noreen), Paul and Fran (Donna) Wetzler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Road), with services to follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Second Chance Sheltering Network. Mark was a member of the Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department and Lancaster Ambulance. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com