WERTMAN - Linda (nee Rhinehart) Passed away April 29, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of 42 years to William Wertman; cherished mother of Colette Lopez, Joseph (Brittany) Wertman, Dr. Aimee (Dr. Michael) Swartz, and Katie (Siobhan) Eager; adored grammy of Haley and Zachary Lopez, Liam and Bella Swartz, and Adrianna, Giulianna, and Joey Wertman; daughter of the late Guy and Marie Rhinehart, sister of the late Ruthann Balko; daughter-in-law of Loren (late Betty) Narbe, sister-in-law of Margaret (William) Clark; aunt of Teresa Bianchi; loving "momma" of Tucker and Abbey; also survived by many friends, especially MaryAnn Valetta, Marlene Borucki, and Lois and Frankie Marconi. No prior visitation, a special gathering in her memory will be held at a later date. Contributions, if desired, may be made in Linda's name to Father Baker Manor, Orchard Park, NY. Arrangements by F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com