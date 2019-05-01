WALKOWIAK, Corinna Parker (West)

WALKOWIAK - Corinna Parker (West)

Went to be with her Lord on April 25, 2019, at age 47, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. She was predeceased by her father, John E. Parker and all her grandparents. She is survived by her loving husband, Gregory Walkowiak; son, Derek West; daughter, Kyra West (late Dennis) Ruchalski; grandson, Silas West; mother, Christina Parker; sister, Nora Brown; parents-in-law Ron and Judy Walkowiak; stepchildren, Kelly, Jason, and Bradley Walkowiak; stepmother, Melanie Parker; and many other dear family members and loving friends. Corinna grew up in Fulton, NY, and attended Nyack College. She was employed as a supervisor in the admissions office at Buffalo State College, and had held other office jobs in Buffalo and East Aurora. She married the love of her life, Greg, on April 2nd of this year. Her greatest joys in life were good times with family. She also enjoyed live performances of country and contemporary Christian music, beaches, Broadway touring shows, long walks, reading, and reality TV. Her illness was first diagnosed in August 2017 because she volunteered to be tested as a potential liver donor for a relative. Since then her great faith, courage, and continued compassion for others have been an inspiration to many. All are invited to call Thursday, May 2nd, at 6:00 PM at Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca. A memorial service will begin at 7:00 PM. Contributions in memory of Corinna may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be left on the website for Blossom Chapels.