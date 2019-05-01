Two-time armed robber is granted probation

A Niagara Falls man who pleaded guilty to two armed robberies was placed on five years' probation Wednesday by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Michael V. Ogden, 20, of Eighth Street, has served almost a year in the Niagara County Jail waiting for the cases to be resolved. If he violates probation, he risks up to 13 years in state prison.

He pleaded guilty just before Christmas to attempted second-degree robbery and third-degree robbery.

On April 24, 2018, Ogden stole a woman’s cellphone on Lewiston Road in the Falls after choking her and striking her in the head with a pistol. The plea deal included dropping charges against Ogden's sister Samantha Ogden, 22, who was charged as an accomplice in that crime.

On May 31, Michael Ogden was armed with a metal cane when he stole $100 from a woman in a car in Lewiston, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office said.