The Fishing Beat (May 1, 2019)

The Fishing Beat for May 1, 2019

Walleye, northern pike, pickerel and inland tiger muskie seasons open on Saturday and that’s good news on a variety of fronts. If only we could get rid of the rest of the ice on Lake Erie and in the Niagara River so things can start to warm up. King salmon are hitting on Lake Ontario. The Lewiston Smelt Festival is Friday at Academy Park starting at 5 p.m.

Lake Erie and tributaries

According to Rob Oram of Franklinville, the perch bite has been good when the wind doesn't blow too hard. The size of the perch has been big also, a lot of 14-inch fish and a few 15 inchers. According to Oram, they are holding tight to the bottom. Minnows have been the best way to catch them. The perch are spawning, next to rocky areas on the bottom. It appears that they are eating baby gobies. The best water depth has been 49 to 53 feet of water. Some of the better fishing has been around Evangola, but he’s also caught some by Cattaraugus Creek and Sturgeon Point. It’s important to note that every day he has produced 6 to 10 walleyes caught by accident and released. Also, a handful of smallmouth bass have also been caught while perch fishing. Once the water warms a little more the bite should just get better. On Monday, Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla went to his Evangola spot in 50 to 54 feet of water and noticed some fish roaming. Using the “Fonzi” rig, he limited out at by 12:30 p.m. with a lot of big perch and releasing 2 walleye and a smallmouth. Dragging the bottom was what the fish wanted. See this week’s outdoor column on early season walleye fishing tips for Lake Erie. The season opens Saturday. Tributary action for bass has been good according to Wade and Vic Rowcliffe of Rochester. Stickbaits were their lure of choice.

Niagara River

If you were wondering about the smelt run, Mike Fox of Lewiston reports that he had his first report of smelt. He saw one caught earlier this week. Yes, one. Water temperatures could be causing issues with the run. If the ice starts to dissipate and the waters begin to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s, we could still see some type of a run. In the meantime, stop by the Lewiston Smelt Festival Friday night at 5 p.m. Ice was still present in the river on Tuesday. Fishing in the river has been good for trout – steelhead, brown and lake trout. There could be some walleye hanging around, too, for the opener on Saturday. While the big numbers aren’t there like Lake Erie, it’s a sleeper spot for big fish. Last year in the spring LOC Derby, the winning walleye came from these waters, caught by an angler trolling for salmon and trout on the Niagara Bar near the river mouth.

Volunteers Needed for Lower Niagara River Pen Project

Finally, it looks like the lower Niagara River will be receiving its 75,000 salmon meant for the pen project in Youngstown on May 6. Due to cold water in the river due to extended ice in the system and the removal of the ice boom, DEC stocking trucks have been unable to bring salmon in from the Salmon River Fish Hatchery. The temperature difference between the trucks and the water that would be receiving the fish cannot be in excess of 10 degrees. If everything goes as planned, that will be on Monday.

According to Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston (523-0013), they need volunteers to help feed the fish for the next 3 weeks. If you would like to be part of the effort, contact Campbell directly. Thanks to these pens, anglers received the benefit of double the survival rate for stocked kings.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Capt. Rich Hajecki and the Yankee Troller team won the Dreamweaver King of the Lake Salmon Tournament out of St. Catharines last weekend. To take the win in the one-day contest (shortened by a day due to wind issues), they spent most of their fishing time in 45 to 65 feet of water east of the Welland Canal. Out of the 5 fish they took to the scales (from the 9 salmon that they caught), 2 came on spoons (Stinger Mixed Veggies and Moonshine Apple Seed) and 3 came on Familiar Bite Herring and Alewife strips. The tactics used were 5 colors of leadcore, a diver out 90 feet, 2 downriggers set at 50 feet down and one downrigger set at 40 feet down. To give you an idea how good the fishing was prior to the tournament, Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest had 52 bites on Thursday pre-fishing, 27 bites on Friday and 11 bites on Sunday after the blow day. Meanwhile, salmon fishing has been very good for trollers working the waters from Olcott to the Niagara Bar. Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Youngstown has had some banner days on big kings, fishing spoons and flasher-fly 50 to 75 feet down over 75 to 85 feet of water. Trolling the shoreline will still produce some brown trout using stickbaits according to Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott. Wes Walker at The Slippery Sinker in Olcott reported that a couple nice Atlantic salmon were caught off the piers in Olcott recently, casting stickbaits. Remember that the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby is set for May 10-19 with a Grand Prize of $15,000 for the biggest salmon and a total prize structure of $45,000. Check out www.loc.org. Many of the tributaries are high and stained right now according to Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters. He caught some nice trout and smallmouth bass this week using yellow wooly buggers.

Chautauqua Lake

Temperatures have been cold but the crappie fish has been picking up gradually in the canals and on the lake according to Skip Bianco at Hogan’s Hut. Hot spots have been Shore Acres, Mayville, and the weed beds. Perch fishing has been good in the narrows between the bridge and the ferry, around Grass Island and the crib, and just north of Long Point. Good numbers of bullheads are coming out of Cheney's Point, Tri James, and the outlet. Anglers targeting calico at night are experiencing a good walleye bite, so it looks like this Saturday on opening day of walleye season should be very good. Warmer temperatures and rain should set the lake on fire. Remember that there is an open walleye tournament on Sunday, May 5 sponsored by Chautauqua Lake Bassmasters and being held out of Long Point State Park. This is a 2-person team tournament with a limit field of 50 teams. Contact Matt Fish at 720-2388 for more info.