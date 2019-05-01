TANIS, James E.

TANIS - James E. Of Blasdell, NY, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Paula (nee Mugle) Tanis; loving father of Eva Tanis, Jordana (Daniel) Bryan and Scott (May Ann) Clark; cherished grandpa of Jamison, Rylann and Declan; dear twin brother of John Tanis. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-6 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a prayer service will immediately follow at 6 pm. Jim was a member of American Legion Post #273 Madiera Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com