STIGLMEIER, Dorothy I. (Maloney)

STIGLMEIER - Dorothy I. (nee Maloney)

April 29, 2019, at age 91. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Donald M. Stiglmeier; loving mother of Mary Ellen (late Gary) Kieffer, Susan A. (Dean) O'Brien, Joseph M. (Mary) and Donna I. Stiglmeier; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Elaine), Eric (Jordan), Ryan, Connor, Sarah, Caitlin and Jessica; great-grandmother of Thea; caring sister of the late Mary Ellen (Robert) Fuller and Edgar "Bud" (Marge) Maloney; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 11:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12:15 PM from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main Street, Clarence. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Consolata Society for Foreign Missions. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com