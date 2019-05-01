St. Joe's athletes announce college plans

It’s no secret St. Joe’s lacrosse has some talented individuals on its roster. The 11-1 Marauders have the Monsignor Martin championships to prove it and in the early portion of the season have been ranked No. 1 among the Coaches Buffalo News poll.

Wednesday, the school honored them and a bunch of other standout student-athletes – including a few who had already made their college commitments official.

During a signing ceremony at the Kenmore Avenue school, lacrosse standouts Kellen Pulera, Cole Campbell, Sam Latorre, Jack Rapini and Evan Mulderig signed with respective Division I/II programs. Pulera, who leads St. Joe’s with 36 goals and 53 points, is heading to Marist College in Poughkeepsie. Fellow attackman Cole Campbell signed with Division I Monmouth. Sam Latorre, Evan Mulderig and Jack Rapini each inked with Division II Seton Hill University.

Baseball players Will Carlone and Will Hearn also are heading Division I with Carlone heading to Virginia Commonwealth. Hearn is going to Siena. Their teammates Vincent Capolupo (Baldwin Wallace) and Michael Merrell (Allegheny College) are heading to Division III programs.

Tyler Doty (University of Buffalo) and Cole Cambino (Stony Brook) signed with their respective football programs during the early signing period in December. Fellow lineman Will McDonald signed with Division II Mercyhurst. Ethan Brown (St. John Fisher), Tiernan Curtin (St. John Fisher) and Keon Howard (John Carroll) are heading to solid Division III programs.

Golfer Shane Broad is heading to Canisius College, track and field’s Will Gross is going to Akron and wrestler Charles Morrison is going to Division II’s Davis & Elkins College.