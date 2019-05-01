Spencer Long eager to rebound from Jets experience, earn starting job on Bills line

Spencer Long endured the dilemma last season that NFL players often face in trying to meet the demands coaches put on them to be “available.”

If you’re not available – meaning out with an injury – you’re no use to the team. Players hear it constantly.

Long kept himself available much of last season for the New York Jets. His job as starting center was hindered by the fact he suffered a ligament injury to the middle finger on his right hand in the fourth game. It caused inconsistent snapping. Then he got his right ankle and knee rolled up on by Minnesota’s Sheldon Richardson in Week 8.

Two weeks later against Miami, Long had at least six errant shotgun snaps in an ugly loss to the Dolphins before mercifully being pulled late in the game.

Long wound up starting the last four Jets games at left guard. But when the season ended, Long’s toughness not surprisingly did him no good. The Jets released him in February rather than pay him a $3 million bonus.

The Bills signed the five-year NFL veteran just a week later.

“Even though last year might not have been the best year, I was pretty proud of how I fought through some pretty tough adversity,” Long said after a recent workout at One Bills Drive. “The stats aren’t going to show it. The tape might not have been my best tape. But nobody knows what was going on behind the scenes. I take pride in putting myself out there and giving it a shot when stuff wasn’t perfect.”

Just a year ago, the 6-foot-5-inch, 318-pound Nebraska native was a fairly hot commodity in free agency. The Jets had signed him from Washington to a four-year, $27.5 million deal, albeit with a no-cap-hit out after the first season.

Now Long is healthy and looking to re-establish himself as a starting-caliber lineman. He knows his Jets experience simply was the painful reality of NFL life.

“You put a helmet on out there, and you’re expected to perform,” he said. “I was just trying to do the best with the hand I was dealt.”

No pun intended.

The 28-year-old Long is a favorite to earn a roster spot on the Bills’ overhauled line because of his versatility. He has 32 career starts at center, so he can back up starting center Mitch Morse.

But he also will be in the mix to start at guard, with a slew of candidates that includes Quinton Spain, Jon Feliciano, Wyatt Teller, Russell Bodine and Vlad Ducasse.

He’s confident in his ability to play guard, where he started for 32 games in college at Nebraska. He also started 13 games at left guard for Washington in 2015.

“Of course, that’s where I originally started,” he said. “When I was in Washington we had a need for center. I started doing both in practice. Once our center went down, I took it from there and never looked back. I definitely feel I can do all three interior positions. I’m willing to do whatever the coaches feel is my role on this team. We’ll see how it shakes out.”

That’s the message from Bills coach Sean McDermott.

“There’s a long time between now and the opening kickoff,” McDermott said earlier this spring. “The great part about Spencer is not only is he smart, but he’s tough and offers the position flex that we look for.”

Long had a 3.79 grade-point average as a pre-med major at Nebraska. His father is a neurosurgeon, and his twin brother is graduating this month as an orthopedic surgeon. Long is strong and smart and good at reacting on the fly to defensive schemes. He’s probably not as powerful in the run game as Spain, who started 48 games with Tennessee the past four years.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Long in winning a spot with the Bills will be staying healthy. He had knee surgery after his college career ended. he missed the last nine games of the 2017 season in Washington with knee and quad injuries.

Long thinks he now has a better handle on the kind of training and conditioning that will keep him healthier than ever before.

“Absolutely, 2017 was kind of like my wake-up call,” he said. “I can’t play like I’m a rookie or second-year guy anymore. As you get older, you start to realize what you need to do to help your body perform. That was my wake-up moment. OK, I can’t get away with what I used to. In college you can get away with way more from a conditioning standpoint because you’re younger.

“As the mileage increases on your body, you have to invest more and more,” he said. “It seems like every year you learn what you can do better and you build off it. I feel better than I’ve ever felt. My knees feel better now than they did when I was in Year 2 or 3.”

Long welcomes the competition.

“We have a lot of guys who are experienced, have played a lot of football, and it’s going to be interesting how it shakes out,” he said. “I think it’s going to breed a competitive environment. Not only that, but we have a lot of good dudes in here who are going to work the right way. I feel like that’s going to elevate all of us.”