SCHUSTER - Margaret M. (nee Heichberger)

Of Amherst, entered into rest April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Schuster; cherished mother of Patricia Schuster. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held Friday (May 3rd) at 1 o'clock at Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com