Scattershots for May 1, 2019

Yankee Troller Wins King of the Lake

For the Yankee Troller team led by Capt. Rich Hajecki of Kent, the crew really didn’t have a plan of attack for the first big tournament of the year on Lake Ontario – the Dreamweaver King of the Lake Salmon Tournament out of St. Catharines, Ontario April 27-28. The reason they didn’t was because the scheduled first day of the tournament was cancelled due to high winds and the waters that they had been fishing completely changed.

“We went out with an open mind on Sunday morning looking for colored water,” said Hajecki. “The water was more colored than we would have liked, but thanks to our team’s experience we were able to get our program dialed in. We only had 10 salmon bites for the day, but we boated 9 of them.” Other members of the team were Capt. Craig Hajecki, Capt. Jerry Felluca, Capt. Rob Taddeo and Jason Tracy. They needed their best 5 salmon to weigh in. Those 5 fish weighed in at 86.16 pounds for a total score of 136.16 points (based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound). There were 75 boats competing in the competition. Next up on the tournament schedule is the Wilson Harbor Invitational set for May 18.

Lewiston Smelt Festival May 3

No, the smelt are not running up the lower Niagara River yet to the disappointment of nighttime dippers. However, the next best thing will be taking place on May 3 – the Lewiston Smelt Festival and the Niagara River Anglers Association’s Smelt Fry starting at 5 p.m. This year, all the festivities will be taking place in Academy Park. The new catchy slogan this year is “fries with eyes.”

Activities were moved to the park to help expand the area available for both old and new activities. In addition to the old standby live music, the cooking of 400 pounds of smelt and a variety of other food and business vendors, the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce has added a smelt eating contest (call 754-9500 to register) to the mix. It’s a great way to kick off the spring fishing season. Parking will be $5 this year, coordinated through Boy Scout Trout 855.

Spring Salmon Fishing Talk May 9

King salmon fishing on Lake Ontario is starting out great for trollers. If you want to find out what’s happening and how you can improve your fishing abilities, check out the next Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) meeting on Thursday, May 9 at 7p.m. There will be a seminar by Capt. Bob Stevens of Sunrise II Sportfishing from the back of his boat at the Bootleggers Cove Marina at Wilson Harbor. Stevens will be sharing his knowledge and techniques on fishing for spring king salmon at the Niagara Bar and out of Oak Orchard. He is currently fishing out of his boat called the Sunrise II, a 1999 34-foot Pursuit Express Fisherman.

Stevens has been one of the top charter captains on the western end of Lake Ontario for the past thirty years. Although he rarely fishes in tournaments now, in the past he has been quite successful placing in the top ten 27 times in 60 tournaments. Bob will be doing his seminar with a hands-on approach, going over his boat set up and the proven techniques he has developed through the years. Arrive early and enjoy a hot dog and drink prepared by LOTSA’s premier griller Marty Polovick of Lockport.

“Woody” Woodworth Roast Set for May 10

Longtime member of the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Dave “Woody” Woodworth, who served as president for 12 years, will be honored on May 10 at the group’s club house (5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg) starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $28. Call Dave at 359-5449 or Tom at 208-4245 for advance ticket sales.

This isn’t just any type of gathering. This will be a roast of Woody, an opportunity to share some humorous stories through the years, both on and off the water. If you have any pictures that you’d like to share for the power point presentation or would like to say a few words at the dinner, give Dave or Tom a call. Check out last Sunday’s “A Sportsman’s Tale” online at www.buffalonews.com/section/sports/outdoors.