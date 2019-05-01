Reporters' Notebook: May 1, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian and talk show host Jack Paar, born on this date in 1918, “Immigration is the sincerest form of flattery.”

MARK THE DATE – Church Women United of Niagara Falls and Vicinity hold their May Friendship Day program at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the First Presbyterian Church, 100 Church St., Youngstown.

Theme is “It Is Time to Agree to Differ.” Speaker will be Rev. Mark Breese of Community Missions, Niagara Falls. All are welcome. Those attending should bring a dish to pass for lunch at noon.

TUNEFUL – The Friends of Harmony holds its annual spring show, “Everyone in Harmony,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in East Aurora High School and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Sweet Home High School in Amherst. They will be joined by Harmonic Collection, a district champion chorus from Central New York.

A top local quartet, Cold Snap, is featured Friday, while a ladies quartet, Stay Tuned, performs Saturday. Tickets are $17, $15 for seniors, $9 for students. Call 389-1820 or visitfriendsofharmony.com.

WINNERS WANTED – Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave., offers fine art, designer jewelry and memorabilia at its annual Trinity Blooms auction, with a silent auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. followed by a live auction. Tickets are $10 and include hors d’oeuvres, wine pairings and music by saxophonist Bobby Militello and pianist Krista Seddon. For info, visit TrinityBuffalo.org.

TAKE THE MIC – No more Mom’s Night Out vendor fair in the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport, Instead, there’s Ladies Night Karaoke in the Taylor Theater from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, with a photo booth and a decorated lounge with theme cocktails. Tickets are $30 and include unlimited appetizers and one free drink. For tickets, call 433-2617 or visit kenancenter.org.

RADIO DAYS – A Dessert Theater production by the Western New York Players features five classic and original radio plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., City of Tonawanda. Tickets are $10 and include dessert and beverage. For info, call John Reich at 692-0906.

SPRING CLEANING – All are welcome to join the Town of Hamburg and Villages of Hamburg and Blasdell in their 24th annual Town Wide Clean-Up on Saturday. Sign-up from 8 to 9 a.m. in Hamburg Town Hall, 6100 South Park Ave., features complimentary refreshments and breakfast snacks. To register, call Town Clerk Cathy Rybczynski at 649-6111, ext. 2360.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Margaret Sullivan, Jim Lorentz, Jim Staas, Jeffrey Friedman, Bill Westley, Jaclyn Brown, Bessie Patterson, Troy Toohey, Jackson Buczkowski, Elizabeth Mis Zastrow, Nolan Oliver, Cindi Vaught, Alicia Dino, Elana Murphy, John Young IV, John Domagala, James Andruszko Sr., Jerry Bondanza, Bogumila Janowska, Conor McDermott, Joseph Leone, Dan Thiel, Brian Janiszewski, Kevin Biddle, Eloise Zoyhofski and Marty Schwarz.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.