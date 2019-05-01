Post Time: Favorite Omaha Beach scratches out of Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Omaha Beach, installed yesterday as the 4-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby 145, has scratched due to an entrapped epiglottis.
The epiglottis is a triangular-shaped cartilage that lies at the base of the airway just in front of the arytenoid cartilages which cover the airway during swallowing. When an abnormality occurs in this area it can hinder the performance of horses.
Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella was seeking his first ever Derby with the Arkansas Derby winner.
“After training this morning we noticed him cough a few times,” Mandella said. “It caused us to scope him and we found an entrapped epiglottis. We can’t fix it this week so we’ll have to have a procedure done in a few days and probably be out of training for three weeks. We’ll have to figure out a whole new game plan.”
With the scratch of Omaha Beach, Bodexpress will draw into the field and break from post position 20, but will retain saddle cloth 21 for betting purposes. All horses outside of Omaha Beach (post positions 13-20) will move over one position in the starting gate.
Second in the Florida Derby at big odds to Maximum Security, the son of Bodemeister is trained by Gustavo Delgado and will be ridden by Chris Landeros.
With the scratch, Game Winner is now the morning line favorite at restated odds of 9-2.
Revised odds for the Kentucky Derby are as follows:
|Post Position
|Horse
|Morning Line
|Trainer
|Jockey
|1
|War of Will
|15-1
|Casse
|Gaffalione
|2
|Tax
|20-1
|Gargan
|Alvarado
|3
|By My Standards
|15-1
|Calhoun
|G Saez
|4
|Gray Magician
|50-1
|Miller
|Van Dyke
|5
|Improbable
|5-1
|Baffert
|I Ortiz Jr
|6
|Vekoma
|15-1
|Weaver
|Castellano
|7
|Maximum Security
|8-1
|Servis
|L Saez
|8
|Tacitus
|8-1
|Mott
|Ortiz
|9
|Plus Que Parfait
|30-1
|Walsh
|Santana Jr
|10
|Cutting Humor
|30-1
|Pletcher
|Lanerie
|11
|Haikal
|30-1
|McLaughlin
|Maragh
|12
|Omaha Beach
|SCR
|Mandella
|ME Smith
|13
|Code of Honor
|12-1
|McGaughey
|JR Velazquez
|14
|Win Win Win
|12-1
|Trombetta
|Pimental
|15
|Master Fencer (JPN)
|50-1
|Tsunoda
|Leparoux
|16
|Game Winner
|9-2
|Baffert
|Rosario
|17
|Roadster
|5-1
|Baffert
|Geroux
|18
|Long Range Toddy
|30-1
|Asmussen
|Court
|19
|Spinoff
|30-1
|Pletcher
|Franco
|20
|Country House
|30-1
|Mott
|Prat
|21
|Bodexpress (AE)
|30-1
|Delgado
|Landeros
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.
Story topics: Horse Racing/ Kentucky Derby/ Omaha Beach/ Post Time
Share this article