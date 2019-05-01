Share this article

Omaha Beach has scratched out of Kentucky Derby 145. Photo Credit: Churchill Downs

Post Time: Favorite Omaha Beach scratches out of Kentucky Derby

|Published

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Omaha Beach, installed yesterday as the 4-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby 145, has scratched due to an entrapped epiglottis.

The epiglottis is a triangular-shaped cartilage that lies at the base of the airway just in front of the arytenoid cartilages which cover the airway during swallowing. When an abnormality occurs in this area it can hinder the performance of horses.

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella was seeking his first ever Derby with the Arkansas Derby winner.

“After training this morning we noticed him cough a few times,” Mandella said. “It caused us to scope him and we found an entrapped epiglottis. We can’t fix it this week so we’ll have to have a procedure done in a few days and probably be out of training for three weeks. We’ll have to figure out a whole new game plan.”

With the scratch of Omaha Beach, Bodexpress will draw into the field and break from post position 20, but will retain saddle cloth 21 for betting purposes. All horses outside of Omaha Beach (post positions 13-20) will move over one position in the starting gate.

Second in the Florida Derby at big odds to Maximum Security, the son of Bodemeister is trained by Gustavo Delgado and will be ridden by Chris Landeros.

With the scratch, Game Winner is now the morning line favorite at restated odds of 9-2.

Revised odds for the Kentucky Derby are as follows:

Post Position Horse Morning Line Trainer Jockey
1 War of Will 15-1 Casse Gaffalione
2 Tax 20-1 Gargan Alvarado
3 By My Standards 15-1 Calhoun G Saez
4 Gray Magician 50-1 Miller Van Dyke
5 Improbable 5-1 Baffert I Ortiz Jr
6 Vekoma 15-1 Weaver Castellano
7 Maximum Security 8-1 Servis L Saez
8 Tacitus 8-1 Mott Ortiz
9 Plus Que Parfait 30-1 Walsh Santana Jr
10 Cutting Humor 30-1 Pletcher Lanerie
11 Haikal 30-1 McLaughlin Maragh
12 Omaha Beach SCR Mandella ME Smith
13 Code of Honor 12-1 McGaughey JR Velazquez
14 Win Win Win 12-1 Trombetta Pimental
15 Master Fencer (JPN) 50-1 Tsunoda Leparoux
16 Game Winner 9-2 Baffert Rosario
17 Roadster 5-1 Baffert Geroux
18 Long Range Toddy 30-1 Asmussen Court
19 Spinoff 30-1 Pletcher Franco
20 Country House 30-1 Mott Prat
21 Bodexpress (AE) 30-1 Delgado Landeros

 

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.

Gene Kershner – Gene is a Buffalo-based turf writer and a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association. He has been The Buffalo News turf writer since October 2010.
