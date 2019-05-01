Post Time: Favorite Omaha Beach scratches out of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Omaha Beach, installed yesterday as the 4-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby 145, has scratched due to an entrapped epiglottis.

The epiglottis is a triangular-shaped cartilage that lies at the base of the airway just in front of the arytenoid cartilages which cover the airway during swallowing. When an abnormality occurs in this area it can hinder the performance of horses.

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella was seeking his first ever Derby with the Arkansas Derby winner.

“After training this morning we noticed him cough a few times,” Mandella said. “It caused us to scope him and we found an entrapped epiglottis. We can’t fix it this week so we’ll have to have a procedure done in a few days and probably be out of training for three weeks. We’ll have to figure out a whole new game plan.”

With the scratch of Omaha Beach, Bodexpress will draw into the field and break from post position 20, but will retain saddle cloth 21 for betting purposes. All horses outside of Omaha Beach (post positions 13-20) will move over one position in the starting gate.

Second in the Florida Derby at big odds to Maximum Security, the son of Bodemeister is trained by Gustavo Delgado and will be ridden by Chris Landeros.

With the scratch, Game Winner is now the morning line favorite at restated odds of 9-2.

Revised odds for the Kentucky Derby are as follows:

Post Position Horse Morning Line Trainer Jockey 1 War of Will 15-1 Casse Gaffalione 2 Tax 20-1 Gargan Alvarado 3 By My Standards 15-1 Calhoun G Saez 4 Gray Magician 50-1 Miller Van Dyke 5 Improbable 5-1 Baffert I Ortiz Jr 6 Vekoma 15-1 Weaver Castellano 7 Maximum Security 8-1 Servis L Saez 8 Tacitus 8-1 Mott Ortiz 9 Plus Que Parfait 30-1 Walsh Santana Jr 10 Cutting Humor 30-1 Pletcher Lanerie 11 Haikal 30-1 McLaughlin Maragh 12 Omaha Beach SCR Mandella ME Smith 13 Code of Honor 12-1 McGaughey JR Velazquez 14 Win Win Win 12-1 Trombetta Pimental 15 Master Fencer (JPN) 50-1 Tsunoda Leparoux 16 Game Winner 9-2 Baffert Rosario 17 Roadster 5-1 Baffert Geroux 18 Long Range Toddy 30-1 Asmussen Court 19 Spinoff 30-1 Pletcher Franco 20 Country House 30-1 Mott Prat 21 Bodexpress (AE) 30-1 Delgado Landeros

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.