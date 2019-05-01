Pick for the prettiest pitcher? It’s a tie!

The votes are in for our latest Reader Challenge and, for the first time, we have a tie.

No, we will not be going into overtime.

Readers were invited to send in photos of pitchers that show how they use them or decorate with them.

For the online voting, there were three from which to choose.

Photos submitted by Patty Williams and Courtney Gorman are tied for Top Choice.

Williams, of Hamburg, said that the 6-inch tall cranberry glass pitcher with clear handles she photographed has been in the household of her partner, Bill Richardson, for many years.

They don’t know how old it is.

"It’s quite round," Williams said. “We use it to hold flowers.”

For her photo, she filled it with fresh red begonias.

Courtney Gorman, who lives in Cheektowaga, submitted a photo of a white pitcher filled with hyacinths that was on the desk in her office.

She described it this way:

“The pitcher is about 6 inches tall and it was my mother’s. She loved to have fresh flowers in her home, especially from her garden. She would put them in pitchers, vases or anything she could find.

“I love springtime, because that is when everything comes to life again. My favorite spring flowers are hyacinths. The fragrance they give out just speaks spring to me,” she said.

Every year she plants more of them. "That way I can enjoy them year after year," she said.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the challenge.

Now we have a new Reader Challenge: rain boots!

Rain boots come in all sorts of colors and patterns and give a big boost to any rainy day wardrobe.

For our next Reader Challenge, we want to see photos. The boots can be your own, or they can belong to a family member, including children or grandchildren, or close friend. You can photograph them inside or outside, on feet – or not. It's up to you.

Email your photo to homeandstyle@buffnews.com. A phone number is helpful. We plan to have readers vote for their favorite photo.

A few details: If we publish the photo online, we would like to include your name. We will not print your phone number or street name, but we would like to indicate the town, village or city where you live.

There is a deadline: We need the photos by 6 p.m. May 6. And you can expect to see more Reader Challenges in the future.