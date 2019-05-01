Share this article

Pair arrested after diaper-clad 2-year-old allegedly found wandering on Route 60

A Chautauqua County pair was arrested Wednesday after their 2-year-old was allegedly found wandering in the northbound lane of Route 60 in Gerry, dressed in a diaper, according to State Police.

Jacob Atwell, 24, and Nikki Coulson, 32, both of Gerry, were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, troopers said.

Atwell and Coulson were allegedly inside their residence, unaware of the child's situation, when a good Samaritan saw the child in the road and brought the child home, according to State Police.

