NICOLIA - John P. Age 58, of Grand Island, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 26, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with degenerative nerve disease. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he is the loving son of Blase and Amelia (Sarkees) Nicolia; husband of 28 years to Judith (Allen) Nicolia; beloved father of Anna Victoria Nicolia; brother of Blase (Amy) Nicolia and Michael Nicolia; uncle of Andrea and Greg Nicolia. He is also survived by many cousins, dear friends and colleagues. John was a well-respected Attorney in the Buffalo area for many years. He took great pride in his work and will forever be remembered for his brilliant and creative ways. He enjoyed substitute teaching and watching sports. John's easy going, charismatic personality will also never be forgotten. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 4th from 10-11 AM at Niagara University Alumni Chapel, 5795 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, NY, where John's Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial offerings may be made to DENT Neurological Institute, 3980 Sheridan Dr., Amherst, NY. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. For online condolences, visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com