Niagara Falls to spend $50,000 on additional police patrols in shopping districts

Reacting to a recent rash of crime on Pine Avenue, the Niagara Falls City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to spend $50,000 to increase police patrols in that area and other shopping districts.

Mayor Paul A. Dyster recommended reviving a former police program called "Safe Shopping Days." Councilman William Kennedy II held a news conference last week demanding action to protect Pine Avenue stores.

The money is to come from the city's dwindling reserve fund of Seneca Niagara Casino revenue, and that's why Councilman Christopher P. Voccio voted no. He said casino funds should be used only for infrastructure and economic development.

"When we look back on how we misspent casino money in the past, it was on items just like this," Voccio said.

Council President Andrew P. Touma said he expects Police Superintendent Thomas J. Licata to "use their data to determine the hot spots and do saturation patrols."