Niagara Falls Council rejects disputed sale of Memorial Parkway home

The Niagara Falls City Council on Tuesday refused to allow the private resale of a vacant house that was sold by the city in 2017.

The Council voted unanimously to try to reclaim 424 Memorial Parkway, after a local block club objected to the sale.

The city sought bids for the house in the summer of 2017. A Buffalo developer bid $7,500, but neighbors prevailed on the city Planning Board to accept a $1,000 bid from a city couple, Ryan Cali and Matthew Melcher, who pledged to repair the home and live in it. They were unable to do so.

Last December, Melcher sold the house to nearby resident Karen Mock for $10,000. The Memorial Park Block Club contended that Community Development Director Seth A. Piccirillo should have acted to take the house back into city ownership.

Piccirillo said the "clawback" is now a legal question that could prove complicated. The Council refused to spend $10,000 to buy the house back.