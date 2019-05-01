My View: There's no escaping TV and movie spoilsports

By Lori DuVall-Jackson

Spoiler alert! This column will contain information on spoilers. That’s a term in heavy current usage, now that the “Game of Thrones” series (GoT for us fans) has returned for its final season, and the Marvel Avengers movie series has released its aptly named “Endgame.”

It’s a tough world for those of us who have not yet seen one or both and want to remain clueless.

Trying not to find out who died in GoT? Stay off the internet and don’t read your paper. Avoid Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram and don’t talk or email with friends who are unaware you are so pitifully ignorant.

Trying not to find out who died in “Endgame?” See above.

Actually, until you’re ready for a viewing, locking yourself into a closet with your hands over your ears might be your best bet.

Not ever being one to follow the crowd, I came late to GoT. I did the same thing with “Breaking Bad,” the last pop culture phenomenon of this magnitude. How good could it be if everyone liked it?

In both cases, I watched an episode in a later season and, in spite of myself, became intrigued. This is when I learned the true meaning of the term “binge watching.”

With “Breaking Bad” I didn’t become interested until the next-to-last season, so in order to catch up before it restarted I went to the library and took out all the previous seasons.

One by one, I would pop in a DVD and tell myself, “OK, this is the last one for now.” An hour later I would repeat the process and so forth. A day and a half later I emerged, dazed but well informed about the meth trade and all set to watch Walter White get annihilated.

Ooops sorry, maybe I should have said spoiler alert! I’m not sure what the requirement is for keeping mum, though after a few years I think it’s OK.

I do think deliberately spoiling things for others is a nasty and evil thing to do. I read an online article about a man in Hong Kong who came out of the Avengers movie shouting the names of characters who died – to people standing in line waiting to see the show. The article was accompanied by a picture of said spoilsport on the ground with a bloody nose, as the unappreciative moviegoers got out of line and pummeled him.

At least I was prepared for the final GoT season – I caved and ordered HBO so I could watch the new episodes as they aired. I knew it would be impossible to avoid spoilers given all the hype surrounding GoT, and figured the expense was worthwhile, as opposed to fits of frustration.

As for the Avengers, I didn’t rush off to the theater so it will be difficult to remain in the dark, as evidenced by my boss who read a headline in the Washington Post revealing who died in the movie. The Washington Post! Fortunately for the paper its staff could only be pummeled online.

Want to know who died in the Battle of Winterfell, the latest GoT episode where half the cast was in mortal danger? Spoiler alert: Brighten your screen because the battle scenes were so dark and cloudy I still don’t know what happened to certain characters.

And no one talk to me about the Avengers.

Lori DuVall-Jackson, of Amherst, does not want to know who dies in “Endgame.”