MICHAELS, Alexander J.

MICHAELS - Alexander J. Of Tonawanda, TWP. April 30, 2019, at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Lewicki); loving father of Bruce (Tracy Tumiel) Michaels, Cheryl (Steve) Nichols and Debra (Terry) Jones; devoted grandfather of Alexandra, Reese, Makaila and Josie; dear brother of Frieda Petko and the late Edward Michaels, Jean Jablonski, Stanley, Marion and John Szczerbinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitiation at the KOLANO Funeral Home, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Michaels was retired as owner/operator of Black Rock Beverages. He was a Korean War Veteran and a member of Niagara Frontier Post #1041 and the Lions Club. Online condolences at:

www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com