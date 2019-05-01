McKENZIE, Dolores M. (Malone)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John P. McKenzie; devoted mother of Denise McKenzie, Colleen (Richard) Gorko, Brian (Maria) McKenzie, Shaun (Denise) McKenzie, and Maureen (Jon) Fernandez; cherished grandmother of Beth, Dylan (Anna), Christian, Daniel, Sara (Morgan), and Paul; adored great-grandmother of John and Carolyn; loving daughter of the late James and Katherine Malone; dear sister of Julie (Frank) Petrasio and the late Mary Ellen (late James) Hartrich, James L. Malone, Kathleen (late Bill) Doran, Richard (late Patricia) and Patrick (Susan) Malone; also survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., on Friday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com