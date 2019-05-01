Man faces animal cruelty charges after 14 chickens found dead

A Sherman man faces animal cruelty charges after 14 chickens were found dead in a chicken coop on property he previously owned, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

James L. Linger, 43, was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring an animal (failure to provide sustenance) following an investigation.

Officials said that at 8:25 a.m. on April 18, deputies responded to a report of animal neglect at a residence in Sherman. A new resident told deputies that they had recently purchased the property and discovered an unattended chicken coop. Deputies said the new owner found approximately 14 dead chickens that appeared to have been locked in cages.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office determined that Linger was the previous owner of the property and the chickens.

Linger was charged for failing to provide sustenance to the chickens and was issued an appearance ticket for overdriving/torturing/injuring an animal. He will answer the charge in the Town of Sherman Court at a later date.