Man charged with DWI after getting stuck in a yard ... twice

A man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he twice got stuck in a yard, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

David J. Smith, 50, of Bennington was arrested on DWI charges April 19.

Deputies received a call from a Burrough Road resident who reported that Smith "had gotten stuck in their yard and was now causing issues," according to a press release.

Deputies said that upon arrival, they found Smith in his vehicle, which was stuck in the yard.

The property owner told deputies that they had "pulled Smith out of the yard once already, but that Smith drove into the yard a second time," according to the release.

Deputies said Smith refused any sobriety tests and was subsequently charged with DWI and refusal to take a breath test.

Smith was arraigned and held at the Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $4,000 cash or $8,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to Bennington Court on June 3.