MALONE, Thelma

MALONE - Thelma Departed this Life April 27, 2019. Wake Services will be held Saturday, 10 am followed by an 11 am Funeral at Antioch COGIC, 1461 Michigan Ave. Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Arrangements by TL Pickens Mortuary Service, 66 E. Utica St. Share Online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com